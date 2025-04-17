Dawoodi Bohra Community Thanks Modi for Waqf Reform, Mamata Urges Calm in Murshidabad

In a significant move, a delegation from the Dawoodi Bohra community expressed their appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the recently enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The community has long awaited these reforms, which they consider vital for their progress, reflecting their trust in Modi's inclusive vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.

The Dawoodi Bohras, primarily a Muslim community from West India with a global diaspora in over 40 countries, trace their spiritual lineage back to the Fatimid Imams of Egypt. Their leader, known as the al-dai al-mutlaq, has been guiding the community from India for the last 450 years after establishing roots in Yemen.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has appealed to Governor CV Ananda Bose to postpone his visit to Murshidabad, following recent violence in the region. The CM announced a compensation scheme for victims, stressing the need for confidence restoration before gubernatorial intervention. Banerjee criticized the Union Home Ministry for not collaborating with the state on border security and data management, citing the politicization of voter bases as elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)