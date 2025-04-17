Left Menu

Dawoodi Bohra Community Thanks Modi for Waqf Reform, Mamata Urges Calm in Murshidabad

The Dawoodi Bohra community met with PM Modi to express gratitude for the Waqf (Amendment) Act, while West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee requested the governor refrain from visiting violence-stricken Murshidabad. Banerjee emphasizes compensation for victims, highlighting Union Home Ministry's role in security and data-sharing concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:09 IST
Dawoodi Bohra Community Thanks Modi for Waqf Reform, Mamata Urges Calm in Murshidabad
Dawoodi Bohra delegation met Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, a delegation from the Dawoodi Bohra community expressed their appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the recently enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The community has long awaited these reforms, which they consider vital for their progress, reflecting their trust in Modi's inclusive vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.

The Dawoodi Bohras, primarily a Muslim community from West India with a global diaspora in over 40 countries, trace their spiritual lineage back to the Fatimid Imams of Egypt. Their leader, known as the al-dai al-mutlaq, has been guiding the community from India for the last 450 years after establishing roots in Yemen.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has appealed to Governor CV Ananda Bose to postpone his visit to Murshidabad, following recent violence in the region. The CM announced a compensation scheme for victims, stressing the need for confidence restoration before gubernatorial intervention. Banerjee criticized the Union Home Ministry for not collaborating with the state on border security and data management, citing the politicization of voter bases as elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

