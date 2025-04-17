Left Menu

Fires Rage in Gurugram and Delhi, Prompt Swift Firefighter Response

Two separate fire incidents occurred in Gurugram's Sector 52 and Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. A CNG pipeline malfunction led to a vehicle fire in Gurugram, while a residential building blaze damaged several cars in Delhi. Thankfully, no casualties were reported in either incident.

Fires Rage in Gurugram and Delhi, Prompt Swift Firefighter Response
Two vehicles catch fire in Gurugram (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A blaze erupted in Gurugram's Sector 52 on Thursday, engulfing two vehicles in flames after a CNG pipeline malfunction. The fire, reported at 2:02 PM, originated from an HEG gas station. Fire officer Jay Narayan confirmed the incident, revealing that a CNG pipeline leak likely sparked this dangerous event.

Prompt response measures were undertaken as several fire tenders were dispatched to the scene. Authorities promptly sealed the pipeline to prevent the flames from spreading further. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties, and officials are continuing their investigation to determine the cause more thoroughly.

In a separate incident, a fire ignited in a residential building in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh early Thursday morning. Fire Department officials deployed eight fire tenders after receiving an emergency call. The inferno, starting amid household items, quickly spread, torching three to four cars in the stilt-level parking. Remarkably, no injuries were reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

