Andhra Minister urges banks to actively support govt initiatives

Andhra Pradesh Minister N Manohar on Thursday urged bankers to actively support government initiatives, especially in ration distribution and timely payments to farmers during procurement seasons.

During a meeting with bank representatives in Vijayawada, the State Civil Supplies Minister said the previous YSRCP government had allegedly left dues of Rs 1,674 crore to farmers, which were cleared by the NDA coalition government.

''In just nine months, nearly Rs 24,000 crore was disbursed. WhatsApp-based procurement benefited 17,000 farmers, with paddy payments made within 24 hours,'' Manohar said in an official release.

According to the minister, 38 lakh tonne of paddy were procured from six lakh farmers during the Kharif season.

He also mentioned that Artificial Intelligence (AI) surveillance is being used at godowns, and new ration cards are being issued using advanced technology.

Further, he requested bank representatives to lower interest rates and ''cooperate'' with the state government.

In a separate meeting with representatives of oil companies, manohar said the government is fulfilling its 'Super Six' promise of providing three free gas cylinders annually to women.

He said over 99 lakh beneficiaries received the first cylinder under the Deepam-2 scheme, for which the government has allocated Rs 2,684 crore to ensure smooth rollout.

Beneficiaries must book cylinders at full price and will receive refunds within 48 hours. Urban deliveries will be completed within 24 hours, and rural deliveries within 48 hours, the minister clarified.

He added that beneficiaries can book three free cylinders every year at four-month intervals. For complaints or queries, citizens may call the toll-free number 1967.

