Anna Paulson Named New President of Philadelphia Fed
Anna Paulson, a senior official at the Chicago Federal Reserve, has been appointed as the next president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. She will replace Patrick Harker on June 30 and will participate in interest rate decisions and oversee bank regulation and payment services.
Anna Paulson, who currently serves as Executive Vice President and Director of Research at the Chicago Federal Reserve, has been appointed the new president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. This significant appointment marks the transition from the outgoing president Patrick Harker, who will step down on June 30 after a decade in the role.
Paulson brings a wealth of experience to the position, having focused extensively on financial markets and established the Chicago Fed's Insurance Initiative. Her work in tracking financial stability and regulatory issues has been widely recognized. At the Philadelphia Fed, she will oversee crucial aspects such as bank regulations and payment services.
In addition, Paulson will join the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions, holding a voting position on the rate-setting committee in 2026. Her leadership is anticipated to impact notable financial strategies at a time when the economic landscape is rapidly evolving.
