Dalit Groom's Wedding Procession Marred by Alleged Assault

A Dalit groom's wedding procession in Agra's Nagla Talfi area turned violent as a group of alleged upper-caste men assaulted the groom and attendees with sticks and batons. The incident disrupted the wedding ceremony.

The assault left the groom and several others injured, forcing the rescheduling of rituals to the bride's home. Police have officially registered an FIR against nine identified and 20 unidentified individuals involved.

Assistant Commissioner of Police P K Rai confirmed the ongoing medical treatment for the injured and stated that further investigations are underway to ensure justice for the affected party.

(With inputs from agencies.)