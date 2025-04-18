Court Blocks Trump Administration on Deportation Compliance

A U.S. appeals court has recently rejected a request from the Justice Department, thereby upholding a lower court's probe into the Trump administration's compliance with an order to return a wrongly deported individual to El Salvador.

The ruling highlights ongoing legal scrutiny as the appeals court dismisses attempts to pause orders mandating the Department of Justice to facilitate the man's return. The court's decision reinforces judicial oversight in cases of deportation disputes.

The case sheds light on broader immigration issues, questioning the administration's adherence to court directives concerning deportation practices and human rights considerations.

