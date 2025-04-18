Left Menu

Tur Procurement Surge: Government Steps Up to Stabilize Pulse Supply

The government has procured 3,40,000 tonnes of tur (pigeon pea) under the Price Support Scheme to stabilize domestic prices. With Karnataka leading in contributions, the initiative is part of a larger plan to achieve self-sufficiency in pulses. Other pulse procurements include chana, masur, and moong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 13:06 IST
Tur Procurement Surge: Government Steps Up to Stabilize Pulse Supply
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has taken significant steps in bolstering the pulse supply by procuring 3,40,000 tonnes of tur (pigeon pea) this year under the Price Support Scheme (PSS), as per data from the agriculture ministry.

Acting at a minimum support price, the ministry has sanctioned the procurement of 13.22 lakh tonnes from nine states. The move aims to maintain a buffer stock of 10 lakh tonnes, ensuring price stability in the open market.

Karnataka has emerged as the largest contributor, offering 1,30,000 tonnes of tur, with added state bonuses incentivizing farmers. Despite a commitment to bolster chana and other pulses, domestic price pressures remain due to high import duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025