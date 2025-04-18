Tur Procurement Surge: Government Steps Up to Stabilize Pulse Supply
The government has procured 3,40,000 tonnes of tur (pigeon pea) under the Price Support Scheme to stabilize domestic prices. With Karnataka leading in contributions, the initiative is part of a larger plan to achieve self-sufficiency in pulses. Other pulse procurements include chana, masur, and moong.
The government has taken significant steps in bolstering the pulse supply by procuring 3,40,000 tonnes of tur (pigeon pea) this year under the Price Support Scheme (PSS), as per data from the agriculture ministry.
Acting at a minimum support price, the ministry has sanctioned the procurement of 13.22 lakh tonnes from nine states. The move aims to maintain a buffer stock of 10 lakh tonnes, ensuring price stability in the open market.
Karnataka has emerged as the largest contributor, offering 1,30,000 tonnes of tur, with added state bonuses incentivizing farmers. Despite a commitment to bolster chana and other pulses, domestic price pressures remain due to high import duties.
