Tur Procurement Surge: Government Steps Up to Stabilize Pulse Supply

The government has taken significant steps in bolstering the pulse supply by procuring 3,40,000 tonnes of tur (pigeon pea) this year under the Price Support Scheme (PSS), as per data from the agriculture ministry.

Acting at a minimum support price, the ministry has sanctioned the procurement of 13.22 lakh tonnes from nine states. The move aims to maintain a buffer stock of 10 lakh tonnes, ensuring price stability in the open market.

Karnataka has emerged as the largest contributor, offering 1,30,000 tonnes of tur, with added state bonuses incentivizing farmers. Despite a commitment to bolster chana and other pulses, domestic price pressures remain due to high import duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)