After a week of gains, China's stock market closed flat on Friday as investors digested potential easing in U.S.-China trade tensions signaled by President Donald Trump. The blue-chip CSI300 Index remained stable, while the Shanghai Composite ended its winning streak, dipping by 0.1%.

Throughout the week, the CSI300 Index saw a marginal increase of 0.6% despite a 3% decline since early April following tariffs introduced by the U.S. The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong, though on a short break, recorded a rise of 2.3% for the week.

Meanwhile, the BSE 50 Index advanced by nearly 2%, evidenced by positive movements among Beijing's start-ups. The semiconductor sector, however, faced a decline, mirroring sentiments of market participants awaiting announcements regarding the expansion of the service sector next Monday.

