China Stocks Remain Steady Amid Trade Hopes and Market Adjustments

Chinese stocks closed unchanged on Friday, wrapping up a week with slight gains. This stability follows U.S. President Trump's indication of eased tariff tensions with China. Major indices showed varied performances, with CSI300 gaining, while semiconductor shares lagged. Investors anticipate regulatory announcements concerning the service sector’s opening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 13:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

After a week of gains, China's stock market closed flat on Friday as investors digested potential easing in U.S.-China trade tensions signaled by President Donald Trump. The blue-chip CSI300 Index remained stable, while the Shanghai Composite ended its winning streak, dipping by 0.1%.

Throughout the week, the CSI300 Index saw a marginal increase of 0.6% despite a 3% decline since early April following tariffs introduced by the U.S. The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong, though on a short break, recorded a rise of 2.3% for the week.

Meanwhile, the BSE 50 Index advanced by nearly 2%, evidenced by positive movements among Beijing's start-ups. The semiconductor sector, however, faced a decline, mirroring sentiments of market participants awaiting announcements regarding the expansion of the service sector next Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

