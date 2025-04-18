Left Menu

HMEL and IIT Kanpur Join Forces for Energy Innovations

HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited has partnered with IIT Kanpur to push forward new R&D efforts in sustainable and AI-enabled energy technologies. This collaboration aims to translate academic research into industry-ready solutions. HMEL is committed to driving energy innovations with IIT Kanpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 15:57 IST
HMEL and IIT Kanpur Join Forces for Energy Innovations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) has joined hands with the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur to enhance research and development initiatives in the energy sector. The focus will be on creating innovative products and processes that address real-world energy challenges.

HMEL highlighted that the partnership would prioritize cutting-edge projects, such as sustainable energy technologies, process innovations, advanced materials, and AI-driven energy systems. This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between academic research and industry applications, ensuring concepts evolve into viable market solutions.

Prabh Das, Managing Director and CEO of HMEL, emphasized that innovation remains crucial to the company's strategy. By partnering with IIT Kanpur, HMEL aspires to spearhead advancements in sustainable energy. The memorandum of understanding underlines the commitment of both organizations to excel in research and technology development, driving industry transformation both domestically and globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025