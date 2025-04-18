HMEL and IIT Kanpur Join Forces for Energy Innovations
HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited has partnered with IIT Kanpur to push forward new R&D efforts in sustainable and AI-enabled energy technologies. This collaboration aims to translate academic research into industry-ready solutions. HMEL is committed to driving energy innovations with IIT Kanpur.
HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) has joined hands with the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur to enhance research and development initiatives in the energy sector. The focus will be on creating innovative products and processes that address real-world energy challenges.
HMEL highlighted that the partnership would prioritize cutting-edge projects, such as sustainable energy technologies, process innovations, advanced materials, and AI-driven energy systems. This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between academic research and industry applications, ensuring concepts evolve into viable market solutions.
Prabh Das, Managing Director and CEO of HMEL, emphasized that innovation remains crucial to the company's strategy. By partnering with IIT Kanpur, HMEL aspires to spearhead advancements in sustainable energy. The memorandum of understanding underlines the commitment of both organizations to excel in research and technology development, driving industry transformation both domestically and globally.
