Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Rapid Deportation Policy

In a significant judicial decision, a U.S. judge has stopped the Trump administration from enacting a controversial policy involving rapid deportation. The blocked policy intended to deport potentially hundreds or thousands of migrants to third countries, bypassing the traditional asylum process.

The administration's plan faced criticism for depriving migrants of the chance to present their fears regarding persecution, torture, or even death in these new destinations. The decision marks a crucial intervention in the ongoing debate over immigration policy and migrants' rights.

This move highlights the judiciary's critical role in shaping immigration policy, especially regarding the balance between national security considerations and individual human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)