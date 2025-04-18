Syria's Financial Renaissance: International Support Amid Sanctions

In a bid to rejuvenate Syria's struggling economy, key discussions are set to unfold at next week's World Bank and IMF spring meetings regarding substantial financial support for the war-torn nation. However, stringent sanctions continue to pose significant hurdles to Syria's reconstruction efforts, according to a U.N. official.

Abdallah Dardari, assistant secretary-general for the U.N. Development Programme, indicated that a progress-oriented roundtable on Syria, hosted by the Saudi government and the World Bank, is scheduled alongside the annual meetings of these international financial entities in Washington.

Despite Saudi Arabia's recent $15 million payment to cover Syrian arrears, facilitating access to potential grants, sanctions remain a daunting barrier to economic revitalization. Syria's path to international financial integration hinges on lifting these sanctions, enabling the vital investments necessary for sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)