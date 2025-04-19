Left Menu

Tensions Flare: NCW and West Bengal Governor Confront Murshidabad Unrest

West Bengal's Murshidabad district has been the epicenter of violence following protests against the Waqf Amendment Act. Both Governor CV Ananda Bose and the NCW are investigating the unrest that resulted in numerous displacements and property damage, amid calls for a deeper investigation by the National Investigation Agency.

Updated: 19-04-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 10:49 IST
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and a National Commission for Women (NCW) team will visit the violence-affected district of Murshidabad on Saturday. The visit follows violent protests triggered by the recent Waqf Amendment Act, drawing national attention.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul described the turmoil as an 'eye opener' and criticized the state's handling of the crisis, alleging that 'Jihadis' targeted the homes and businesses of Sanatani people. Paul has called for an investigation by the National Investigation Agency to uncover the details and role played by the state government, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, who is leading the inquiry, emphasized the importance of sensitivity towards women in times of unrest. Her ongoing visit includes affected areas in Malda and Murshidabad. Meanwhile, Governor Bose assured proactive measures after his visit to a relief camp in Malda, where he spoke directly with displaced families. The unrest, which erupted on April 11, has forced many to seek refuge in camps in Malda or migrate to Jharkhand's Pakur district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

