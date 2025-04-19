Left Menu

Controversy Sparks Over Hindi's Compulsory Inclusion in Maharashtra Schools

NCP MP Supriya Sule criticizes Maharashtra's decision to mandate Hindi as a third language, viewing it as a threat to the SSC board. While officials claim the move aligns with NEP 2020, concern grows over Marathi's role, despite reassurances from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a move that has stirred controversy, the Maharashtra government's decision to make Hindi a compulsory third language in state board schools has been sharply criticized by Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule. Terming it a 'conspiracy,' Sule warns that the decision threatens to undermine the State Secondary Certificate (SSC) board and underscores the importance of keeping Marathi at the forefront of the state's educational priorities.

The directive, which comes under the umbrella of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, applies to all state board institutions from Class 1. According to Rahul Ashok Rekhawar, Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), the policy intends to benefit students, unifying the educational framework by introducing Hindi alongside Marathi and English.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, speaking at a recent Mumbai event, assured that the promotion of Marathi remains paramount within the NEP guidelines. Despite the inclusion of Hindi, the Chief Minister reiterated the state's ongoing commitment to fostering Marathi as the primary language of communication in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

