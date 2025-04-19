Tragedy in Mustafabad: Building Collapse Spurs Investigation
Delhi Mayor expresses sorrow after Mustafabad building collapse claims four lives, urges suspension of negligent officials. Rescue operations continue with 12 people reported trapped. Authorities extend condolences and emphasize stringent action against culprits.
Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar Khinchi has expressed profound sorrow following the catastrophic building collapse in Mustafabad, which claimed four lives. In a social media post, Khinchi labeled the incident as "extremely heartbreaking" and has mandated an investigation into the collapse, with negligent officials facing suspension.
The mayor further called upon Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers to actively support ongoing rescue efforts. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal have also expressed their condolences, emphasizing the need for cooperation with the administration in the rescue operations.
Rescue teams, including the NDRF, continue their urgent efforts with reports indicating that approximately 12 individuals remain trapped beneath the debris. Deputy Inspector General Mohsen Shahedi highlighted the operational challenges due to the congested area but remains hopeful about saving lives.
