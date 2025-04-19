Left Menu

Renewed Clashes in Benue: A Grim Reality for Central Nigeria

Clashes between farmers and cattle herders in central Nigeria's Benue State have turned deadly again, claiming at least 17 lives. This region, vital for agricultural production, has seen more than 500 deaths since 2019 with over 2.2 million displaced due to ongoing violence from herder-farmer conflicts.

A tragic resurgence of violence has erupted in central Nigeria's Benue State, as clashes between farmers and suspected cattle herders left at least 17 dead on Thursday, according to police reports.

The ongoing conflict, exacerbated by recent attacks, continues to threaten the region's agricultural stability, hindering food supplies from this crucial area in north-central Nigeria. Only days earlier, 11 individuals lost their lives in a similar incident in Otukpo, Benue. Meanwhile, neighboring Plateau State recently witnessed the tragic killing of over 50 people.

Data from research firm SBM Intelligence highlights the breadth of the issue since 2019, with more than 500 lives lost and at least 2.2 million people forced from their homes. In a recent attack targeting Benue's Ukum Local Government Area, attackers shot five farmers. As police intervened, gunfire ensued. Simultaneously, 12 more individuals were killed in the nearby Logo local council area, as the violence continued unabated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

