Revolutionizing Energy: India's Pinnapuram Project Leads Green Industrial Charge
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi inspected a pioneering renewable energy project in Pinnapuram, Andhra Pradesh. Developed by Greenko Group with a $4.2 billion investment, the project integrates solar, wind, and pumped storage to support green steel, aluminum, and hydrogen industries, advancing global decarbonization efforts.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi toured an innovative renewable energy facility in Pinnapuram, Andhra Pradesh, emphasizing its role in supporting key industries.
This $4.2 billion Greenko Group project combines solar, wind, and pumped storage, aiming to produce carbon-free energy for green steel, aluminum, and hydrogen industries.
With a remarkable 10,080 MWh daily storage capacity, the facility is designed to aid global decarbonization, according to Greenko CEO Anil Chalamalasetty.
