Revolutionizing Energy: India's Pinnapuram Project Leads Green Industrial Charge

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi toured an innovative renewable energy facility in Pinnapuram, Andhra Pradesh, emphasizing its role in supporting key industries.

This $4.2 billion Greenko Group project combines solar, wind, and pumped storage, aiming to produce carbon-free energy for green steel, aluminum, and hydrogen industries.

With a remarkable 10,080 MWh daily storage capacity, the facility is designed to aid global decarbonization, according to Greenko CEO Anil Chalamalasetty.

