Left Menu

Revolutionizing Energy: India's Pinnapuram Project Leads Green Industrial Charge

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi inspected a pioneering renewable energy project in Pinnapuram, Andhra Pradesh. Developed by Greenko Group with a $4.2 billion investment, the project integrates solar, wind, and pumped storage to support green steel, aluminum, and hydrogen industries, advancing global decarbonization efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:11 IST
Revolutionizing Energy: India's Pinnapuram Project Leads Green Industrial Charge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi toured an innovative renewable energy facility in Pinnapuram, Andhra Pradesh, emphasizing its role in supporting key industries.

This $4.2 billion Greenko Group project combines solar, wind, and pumped storage, aiming to produce carbon-free energy for green steel, aluminum, and hydrogen industries.

With a remarkable 10,080 MWh daily storage capacity, the facility is designed to aid global decarbonization, according to Greenko CEO Anil Chalamalasetty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025