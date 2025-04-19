Left Menu

India and France Set to Seal Record Rafale Marine Deal

India and France are anticipated to finalize a record-breaking defence agreement for 26 Rafale Marine jets for the Indian Navy. The contract, valued at over Rs 63,000 crore, will bolster India's naval capabilities, enhancing the fleet with advanced aircraft and comprehensive logistical support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:32 IST
India and France Set to Seal Record Rafale Marine Deal
Rafale-Marine fighter jet (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move, India and France are poised to finalize their largest-ever defence agreement, which entails the sale of 26 Rafale Marine aircraft to the Indian Navy. The signing ceremony, slated for April 28, will be graced by French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu.

According to defence sources, senior representatives from both nations will oversee the formalization of this contract, amounting to over Rs 63,000 crore. The event is strategically planned to occur at a venue outside the Defence Ministry's South Block headquarters.

The French Minister's visit is brief, with his arrival set for Sunday evening and departure on Monday night. Notable is India's internal clearance of this substantial agreement earlier in April, authorized by a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under a government-to-government pact.

Once finalized, the contract will comprise 22 single-seater and four twin-seater Rafale jets, inclusive of fleet maintenance, logistical support, personnel training, and indigenous manufacturing of components. These advanced fighters are intended to enhance operations from INS Vikrant, supplementing the existing Mig-29 K fleet.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) already boasts a fleet of 36 Rafale aircraft acquired under a separate 2016 deal, operating from bases in Ambala and Hashinara. The induction of these 26 Rafale-Ms will elevate the total to 62, amplifying India's 4.5-plus-generation aerial capabilities.

Amidst this, the IAF is also anticipated to announce a new tender for multirole fighter aircraft, with a particular interest in immediate acquisitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025