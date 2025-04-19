India and France Set to Seal Record Rafale Marine Deal

In a landmark move, India and France are poised to finalize their largest-ever defence agreement, which entails the sale of 26 Rafale Marine aircraft to the Indian Navy. The signing ceremony, slated for April 28, will be graced by French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu.

According to defence sources, senior representatives from both nations will oversee the formalization of this contract, amounting to over Rs 63,000 crore. The event is strategically planned to occur at a venue outside the Defence Ministry's South Block headquarters.

The French Minister's visit is brief, with his arrival set for Sunday evening and departure on Monday night. Notable is India's internal clearance of this substantial agreement earlier in April, authorized by a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under a government-to-government pact.

Once finalized, the contract will comprise 22 single-seater and four twin-seater Rafale jets, inclusive of fleet maintenance, logistical support, personnel training, and indigenous manufacturing of components. These advanced fighters are intended to enhance operations from INS Vikrant, supplementing the existing Mig-29 K fleet.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) already boasts a fleet of 36 Rafale aircraft acquired under a separate 2016 deal, operating from bases in Ambala and Hashinara. The induction of these 26 Rafale-Ms will elevate the total to 62, amplifying India's 4.5-plus-generation aerial capabilities.

Amidst this, the IAF is also anticipated to announce a new tender for multirole fighter aircraft, with a particular interest in immediate acquisitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)