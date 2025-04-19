Punjab Police Nabs Fake Gangster: The Fight Against Rising Extortion Scams

The Anti-Gangster Task Force of Punjab Police apprehended a 24-year-old man, Lovejeet Singh, for impersonating the brother of a notorious gangster to extort Rs 1 crore from a local automobile showroom owner. The arrest, announced by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, underscores the rise of fake extortion scams in the region.

The accused, hailing from Bargari, Faridkot, employed virtual numbers and social media applications to mask his identity and issue death threats, as revealed by initial investigations. DGP Yadav cautioned the public against falling prey to such scams, emphasizing that many extortions stem from individuals falsely claiming gangster affiliations.

Earlier, the AGTF dismantled a Malaysia-based extortion racket impersonating a well-known gang. According to Additional Director General of Police Promod Ban, technical tracing and intelligence led to Lovejeet's arrest in Mohali. Investigations continue to uncover potential connections to other crimes, with police urging swift reporting of such threats.

