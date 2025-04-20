Left Menu

Tragedy in Mustafabad: President and Officials Respond to Building Collapse

President Murmu and Delhi officials express sorrow over a building collapse in Mustafabad, Delhi, which killed 11 people, including women and children. Rescue operations continue, led by the NDRF. An investigation is underway, with promises of strict action against those accountable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 05:51 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 05:51 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic incident that has rocked Delhi's Mustafabad area, a devastating building collapse claimed the lives of 11 individuals, among them women and children. President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep sorrow, stating on X that the event was extremely sad and offered condolences to the bereaved families, along with prayers for the injured's speedy recovery.

The collapse occurred in the early hours of Saturday in a densely populated part of Mustafabad, trapping numerous residents under the debris. Rescue operations have been in full swing since morning, with collaborative efforts from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, and local authorities. Praveen Kumar Dahiya, second-in-command of the 16 Battalion NDRF, reported the rescue of 22 victims, with efforts nearing completion.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta echoed the sentiments of loss, extending her condolences and announcing an investigation into the incident. She vowed strict action against those found responsible, seeking divine peace for those who perished and strength for their families in this moment of unprecedented grief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

