Supreme Court Faces Crucial Decision on Controversial Waqf Amendment

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Chief Spokesperson and MLA, Tanvir Sadiq, expressed optimism that the Supreme Court would pause the Waqf Amendment Act, which he argues discriminates against Muslims. Sadiq highlighted fears of religious conflict emerging when the bill was first passed.

A range of political leaders and civil organizations, including AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress MPs, have challenged the Act in the Supreme Court, citing violations of Muslim community rights. Key figures and groups argue that the Act undermines fundamental rights and is inherently biased against Muslims.

The Act, which passed Parliament after intense debates and received presidential approval, has sparked a legal confrontation. BJP-led states have supported the legislation, filing applications to uphold it. Meanwhile, advocates for tribal and Hindu rights bolster the Act's defense, setting the stage for a pivotal Supreme Court intervention.

