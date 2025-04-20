Left Menu

Cheetahs Return to Gandhi Sagar: A New Era for Wildlife Conservation

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announces the introduction of cheetahs into Gandhi Sagar wildlife sanctuary. This marks a significant step in Project Cheetah, aimed at reviving the species in India. The project, which began in Kuno National Park, now witnesses the birth of 14 cubs, signaling a conservation success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 12:14 IST
Cheetahs Return to Gandhi Sagar: A New Era for Wildlife Conservation
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move for wildlife conservation, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced the translocation of cheetahs to Gandhi Sagar wildlife sanctuary. This initiative forms part of the ambitious Project Cheetah, aimed at reviving the predator's population in India after more than a century of absence.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav expressed his enthusiasm for the reintroduction, highlighting the local belief that cheetahs have not been seen in Ujjain for approximately 100-200 years. The chief minister emphasized the success story of cheetah cub births in the state, making it a significant moment for biodiversity.

Further cementing the project's progress, Yadav, alongside Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, endorsed Gandhi Sagar as the new habitat for these cheetahs. Since its commencement at Kuno National Park with cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa, the project has seen the Indian birth of 14 cubs, promising a bright future for the species.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025