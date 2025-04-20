Cheetahs Return to Gandhi Sagar: A New Era for Wildlife Conservation

In a landmark move for wildlife conservation, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced the translocation of cheetahs to Gandhi Sagar wildlife sanctuary. This initiative forms part of the ambitious Project Cheetah, aimed at reviving the predator's population in India after more than a century of absence.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav expressed his enthusiasm for the reintroduction, highlighting the local belief that cheetahs have not been seen in Ujjain for approximately 100-200 years. The chief minister emphasized the success story of cheetah cub births in the state, making it a significant moment for biodiversity.

Further cementing the project's progress, Yadav, alongside Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, endorsed Gandhi Sagar as the new habitat for these cheetahs. Since its commencement at Kuno National Park with cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa, the project has seen the Indian birth of 14 cubs, promising a bright future for the species.

