Devastating Rains and Winds Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir

Unrelenting rains and fierce winds have led to widespread destruction in Jammu and Kashmir, blocking highways, uprooting trees, and damaging infrastructure. The inclement weather, driven by a western disturbance, has disrupted daily life, prompting officials to enforce safety measures to protect residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 12:19 IST
Visausl from Bhalessa area in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parts of Jammu and Kashmir, notably the Bhalessa area in Doda district, have been severely impacted by heavy rainfall and swirling fog. This volatile weather pattern has persisted for several days, particularly affecting regions such as Jammu and Udhampur, where it has damaged properties and obstructed significant roadways like National Highway 44.

In the Namban area of Udhampur, the adverse weather has led to tree uprooting and power outages, complicating daily life. The former Sarpanch of Sateni Panchayat, Parshottam Gupta, reported major damage, expressing hope for a clearer assessment when conditions improve. Notably, the forceful winds accompanying these rains have not been seen in the area for over half a decade.

Jammu has not been spared, with parts of the Civil Secretariat's boundary wall collapsing due to high winds. This incident damaged several vehicles as debris scattered across the area. Emergency crews, including a JCB machine, have been tasked with clearing the blockage to restore normalcy. The India Meteorological Department had previously warned of this severe weather, driven by a western disturbance, and predicted further challenges, spurring precautionary efforts by local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

