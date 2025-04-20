Left Menu

Satin Creditcare Eyes 15% Loan Growth Amid Favorable Conditions

Satin Creditcare Network targets a 15% loan growth in the current fiscal year due to a positive monsoon forecast and easing interest rates, potentially lowering costs for the company and its customers. The firm aims to utilize its solid pipeline for growth and has plans to secure additional funds if needed.

Satin Creditcare Network is poised for a significant loan growth, projecting a 15% increase in the current financial year. This optimism stems from an anticipated robust monsoon and favorable interest rates, according to Chairman and Managing Director HP Singh.

The firm reported a growth of 7% in Assets under Management, closing FY '25 at Rs 11,300 crore. Mr. Singh expresses confidence in business improvements, noting that the microfinance sector's stress is easing and could stabilize within a couple of quarters.

With a new USD 100 million syndicated social term loan, Satin Creditcare has ample funds to facilitate expansion. It also operates subsidiaries focused on housing finance, MSME lending, and technology solutions, reinforcing its strategic approach to sustained growth.

