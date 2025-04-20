Delhi Advances Healthcare Access with Ayushman Bharat Scheme Implementation

The Delhi government's Department of Health and Family Welfare has taken a significant leap by implementing the central government's Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), making Delhi the 35th state or Union Territory to adopt this healthcare initiative.

To ensure the seamless rollout of the scheme, the department has constituted eight committees, each tasked with overseeing different aspects of the scheme's execution. A major focal point is the State Empanelment Committee, led by the CEO of AB-PMJAY, which oversees hospital registrations and regulatory compliance.

Complementary committees include the District Empanelment Committee, which verifies hospital documentation; the District Implementation Committee, focused on public awareness and card distribution; and the State Grievance Redressal Committee, providing resolution for beneficiary and hospital complaints.

Further committees like the State Anti-Fraud Cell, the State Claim Review Committee, and the State Medical Committee work towards fraud prevention, claim audits, and medical decision-making respectively. The overarching State Appellate Authority serves as the final arbiter of disputes.

The ambitious memorandum of understanding between the Delhi government and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare ensures that Delhi residents will benefit from 1,961 free medical procedures across 27 specialties, with the Delhi government providing an additional financial cover of 5 lakh rupees.

Launched on April 10, 2025, this initiative aims to provide cashless treatment in hospitals, enhancing healthcare accessibility for Delhi's population, in the presence of key political figures.

