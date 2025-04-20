CM Yogi Adityanath's Push for Gorakhpur's Infrastructure and Emergency Relief

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath toured Gorakhpur to assess the Herbert Bandha four-lane road project, emphasizing its potential to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion. In a significant push for regional development, he authorized projects exceeding Rs 700 crores to uplift the district's infrastructure.

During his visit, CM Adityanath stressed the critical need for widening and strengthening roadways throughout Gorakhpur. He also highlighted plans for constructing new four-lane roads and an overbridge. Sharing his insights on X, CM Adityanath stated, 'I participated in the program for on-site inspection of road enhancements in Gorakhpur district, including new four-lane roads and an overbridge.'

Moreover, the Chief Minister directed rapid relief efforts in response to adverse weather conditions, instructing officials to conduct area surveys, expedite relief distribution, and report crop damage for governmental action. Emphasizing immediate medical care for the injured, he called for proper treatment and prioritized drainage solutions in waterlogged regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)