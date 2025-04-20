Gujarat Government Facilitates Over 66,000 Pilgrimages, Commits to Spiritual Journeys

In a significant move to promote spiritual journeys, the Gujarat government has facilitated travel for over 66,000 devotees under its pilgrimage schemes since 2022. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's administration has disbursed Rs 9.86 crore to support these initiatives, primarily benefiting senior citizens, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

The government's commitment under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reflected in its wide-ranging programs, including Shravan Tirth Darshan, Sindhu Darshan, and Kailash Mansarovar, ensuring financial support to those unable to afford such journeys. These efforts echo the Prime Minister's guiding principle of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi'.

The Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board implements these schemes, aiding 1,58,760 devotees with Rs 20.62 crore since 2017-18. Enthusiasm across the state is evident as the schemes gain traction, with 66,233 people embarking on these pilgrimages in the last three years alone. Senior citizens continue to form the largest beneficiary group, travelling extensively through state-supported means.

(With inputs from agencies.)