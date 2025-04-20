Tragic Landslide in Jammu and Kashmir Leaves Three Dead, Hundreds Homeless

A landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district claimed the lives of three individuals, including two children, as officials reported on Sunday. Deputy Commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary confirmed that between 200 and 250 homes have suffered damage due to the incident.

Chaudhary cited incessant rain and a cloudburst for the closure of the national highway at several locations. Buildings throughout Ramban, including two homes that collapsed in Bagahana village, were also damaged. As the toll escalates, rescue operations have taken precedent with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arriving to aid local efforts. Chief among those assessing the calamity is Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chaudhary, who visited the area post-disaster.

Heavy rains on Sunday resulted in massive landslides that obstructed the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), severely damaging homes and vehicles. Authorities are urging travelers to avoid the highway pending improvements in conditions and the completion of clearance operations.

Expressing concern, People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti called upon the regional government for decisive action. She emphasized the need to provide aid and execute evacuations of vulnerable groups. Echoing the sentiment, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shared his condolences. His administration is actively engaged with local authorities so rescue and relief operations proceed efficiently. Immediate focus remains on ground management, with Abdullah set to review recovery plans in the coming hours.

The government has extended its condolences to the victim's families, pledging ongoing relief work.

(With inputs from agencies.)