Left Menu

Tragic Landslide in Jammu and Kashmir Leaves Three Dead, Hundreds Homeless

A devastating landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district has claimed three lives, including two children, and damaged hundreds of homes. Heavy rainfall and a cloudburst caused the disaster, which led to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Rescue operations are underway as officials assess the damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 18:31 IST
Tragic Landslide in Jammu and Kashmir Leaves Three Dead, Hundreds Homeless
Ramban Deputy Commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district claimed the lives of three individuals, including two children, as officials reported on Sunday. Deputy Commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary confirmed that between 200 and 250 homes have suffered damage due to the incident.

Chaudhary cited incessant rain and a cloudburst for the closure of the national highway at several locations. Buildings throughout Ramban, including two homes that collapsed in Bagahana village, were also damaged. As the toll escalates, rescue operations have taken precedent with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arriving to aid local efforts. Chief among those assessing the calamity is Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chaudhary, who visited the area post-disaster.

Heavy rains on Sunday resulted in massive landslides that obstructed the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), severely damaging homes and vehicles. Authorities are urging travelers to avoid the highway pending improvements in conditions and the completion of clearance operations.

Expressing concern, People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti called upon the regional government for decisive action. She emphasized the need to provide aid and execute evacuations of vulnerable groups. Echoing the sentiment, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shared his condolences. His administration is actively engaged with local authorities so rescue and relief operations proceed efficiently. Immediate focus remains on ground management, with Abdullah set to review recovery plans in the coming hours.

The government has extended its condolences to the victim's families, pledging ongoing relief work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025