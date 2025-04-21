Left Menu

Delhi Inaugurates Sankalp Girls Hostel, Unveils GPS-enabled Water Tankers

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated a hostel for girls aspiring for civil services. Gupta also flagged off GPS-enabled water tankers, ensuring transparency in delivery. Criticizing the previous AAP government, she highlighted past issues with tanker deliveries and emphasized improvements under the current administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:08 IST
Delhi Inaugurates Sankalp Girls Hostel, Unveils GPS-enabled Water Tankers
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurate Sankalp Girls Hostel (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, alongside Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, officially opened the Sankalp Girls Hostel in Dhirpur, aimed at supporting young women from across India in their civil services preparations. The inauguration marks a step forward in bolstering educational facilities for future civil servants.

In her address to the media, CM Gupta underscored education as a pivotal element in the nation's developmental journey. She emphasized the significance of the new hostel in providing a residential environment conducive to the intensive study for civil services, dubbing it a substantial asset for budding aspirants.

The Chief Minister also reflected on deficiencies of the previous AAP government, particularly concerning alleged corruption within the water supply system, referred to as the 'tanker mafia.' With the launch of 1,111 GPS-enabled water tankers, Gupta assured enhanced transparency and accountability in water distribution, facilitated by advanced tracking technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025