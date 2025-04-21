Delhi Inaugurates Sankalp Girls Hostel, Unveils GPS-enabled Water Tankers

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, alongside Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, officially opened the Sankalp Girls Hostel in Dhirpur, aimed at supporting young women from across India in their civil services preparations. The inauguration marks a step forward in bolstering educational facilities for future civil servants.

In her address to the media, CM Gupta underscored education as a pivotal element in the nation's developmental journey. She emphasized the significance of the new hostel in providing a residential environment conducive to the intensive study for civil services, dubbing it a substantial asset for budding aspirants.

The Chief Minister also reflected on deficiencies of the previous AAP government, particularly concerning alleged corruption within the water supply system, referred to as the 'tanker mafia.' With the launch of 1,111 GPS-enabled water tankers, Gupta assured enhanced transparency and accountability in water distribution, facilitated by advanced tracking technology.

