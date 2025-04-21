Left Menu

Tragic Car Crash Claims Six Lives in Kushinagar

A late-night car crash on Sunday near Kushinagar tragically killed six people. Authorities confirmed that eight victims were brought to the hospital, with six declared dead on arrival. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister expressed condolences and directed prompt medical and relief efforts for the injured and affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:09 IST
Dr. Kamal Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A devastating road accident on Sunday night in Kushinagar claimed the lives of six individuals, as confirmed by the medical officer. Eight people were rushed to the hospital, but tragically, six were dead upon arrival, Dr. Kamal Sharma reported to ANI on Monday.

Among the deceased were Harendra Madhesiya, while surviving victims Bhim Yadav and Yogendra Madhesiya were transferred to the medical college for further treatment. Additional seriously injured victims Bajrangi and Vraj Kishore received first aid before referral for advanced care.

Preliminary investigations suggest driver fatigue or alcohol consumption as possible accident causes. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, offering condolences, urged swift relief operations and emphasized proper medical attention for survivors. The car, transporting wedding guests, spiraled out of control and struck a tree, leaving a wake of destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

