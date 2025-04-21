Evren's Major Leap: 300 MW Renewable Power Deal with NTPC
Evren, a development platform by Brookfield in India, inked a 300 MW power purchase agreement with NTPC. The agreement includes developing nearly 1 GW of renewable capacity, integrating solar, wind, and battery storage. This initiative is poised to significantly aid India's renewable energy transition.
- Country:
- India
Evren, a platform initiated by Brookfield in India, announced a significant partnership on Monday with the state-run power giant NTPC, signing a 300 MW power purchase agreement for firm and dispatchable renewable energy supply.
The agreement marks a commitment to develop up to 1 GW of renewable energy capacity, encompassing wind, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. According to the company's statement, the plant is set to deliver 300 MW of Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) by efficiently combining solar, wind, and battery storage systems. This synergy aims to facilitate power distribution companies in meeting energy demands, particularly during peak periods, and fulfilling renewable energy and storage obligations.
Evren's CEO, Suman Kumar, highlighted the significance of this milestone, stating, "The FDRE tender marks a great milestone for Evren. We are investing proactively in high-quality resources that will allow us to deliver large-scale decarbonization solutions." Evren, a joint venture between Brookfield and Axis Energy, boasts a robust 11 GW portfolio, with 7 GW in advanced development stages across India.
