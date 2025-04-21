Madhya Pradesh CM Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Overseas Remarks
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments on India's Election Commission while in Boston. Yadav urged Gandhi to discuss political issues within Parliament and not undermine national honor abroad. He reaffirmed the state's commitment to 27% OBC reservation.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched a stern critique against Congress and its senior leader Rahul Gandhi for his overseas comments on India's Election Commission, asserting that the Congress must restrain its leader. Yadav's remarks follow Gandhi's allegations in Boston, US, where he claimed the Election Commission was 'compromised.'
CM Yadav expressed disappointment, stating that Gandhi has a history of damaging India's image abroad and should express concerns in Parliament instead. 'There is no leader in the world who creates an atmosphere against their nation like this,' Yadav emphasized while urging Rahul Gandhi to leverage the domestic political platform.
Addressing the Indian diaspora in Boston, Gandhi had controversially suggested the voter list manipulation in Maharashtra's elections. In the context of OBC reservation, Yadav confirmed his government's unwavering stance on maintaining 27% reservation and engaging with stakeholders for effective implementation.
