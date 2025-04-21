Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Overseas Remarks

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments on India's Election Commission while in Boston. Yadav urged Gandhi to discuss political issues within Parliament and not undermine national honor abroad. He reaffirmed the state's commitment to 27% OBC reservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 14:55 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched a stern critique against Congress and its senior leader Rahul Gandhi for his overseas comments on India's Election Commission, asserting that the Congress must restrain its leader. Yadav's remarks follow Gandhi's allegations in Boston, US, where he claimed the Election Commission was 'compromised.'

CM Yadav expressed disappointment, stating that Gandhi has a history of damaging India's image abroad and should express concerns in Parliament instead. 'There is no leader in the world who creates an atmosphere against their nation like this,' Yadav emphasized while urging Rahul Gandhi to leverage the domestic political platform.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Boston, Gandhi had controversially suggested the voter list manipulation in Maharashtra's elections. In the context of OBC reservation, Yadav confirmed his government's unwavering stance on maintaining 27% reservation and engaging with stakeholders for effective implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

