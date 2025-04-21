Powering West Bengal: JSW's Leap with Salboni Project

On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated a groundbreaking 1,600 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in Salboni, Paschim Medinipur. Developed by JSW Energy, the twin-unit plant represents a Rs 1,600 crore investment, marking the company's inaugural entry into the Eastern India's energy sector.

The project, consisting of two 800 MW units, is a testament to JSW's commitment to low-emission technology. The first unit is scheduled for completion in 42 months, with the subsequent unit expected to follow six months later. This ambitious project is set to meet the rising power demands of the rapidly developing West Bengal region.

Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of the JSW Group, emphasized the transformative potential of Salboni, highlighting plans for an industrial park to complement the power plant, both promising significant employment opportunities. Cricketer Sourav Ganguly and MP Dipak Adhikari also graced the event, further underlining the project's importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)