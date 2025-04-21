Karnataka Aims to Enact Rohith Vemula Act, Fostering Equal Rights

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced efforts to introduce the Rohith Vemula Act, aimed at combating discrimination in educational institutions across the state. The CM shared on platform X that legal advisors have been directed to draft the legislation, underscoring the state's commitment to social justice.

Siddaramaiah revealed he has communicated with Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, expressing gratitude for Gandhi's dedication to social equality. The proposed legislation seeks to prevent discrimination by ensuring actions are not arbitrarily imposed on students concerning caste, class, or religion.

The proposed law honors the legacy of Rohith Vemula, a PhD student who died by suicide in 2016 following alleged bias at Hyderabad Central University. Vemula's death spotlighted anti-discrimination in educational spaces, prompting lawmakers like Siddaramaiah to pursue legal protections.

