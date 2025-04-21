Left Menu

SEBI Proposes Limited Relaxation for Non-Convertible Debt Securities

SEBI plans to relax the requirement for issuers of non-convertible debt securities to send hard copies of financial documents. This move aligns with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs' earlier decision, enabling electronic disclosures and minimizing penal action for non-compliance. Stakeholder feedback is invited until May 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:10 IST
SEBI Proposes Limited Relaxation for Non-Convertible Debt Securities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has put forth a proposal to relax its guidelines for issuers of listed non-convertible debt securities regarding the distribution of hard copies of financial documents to investors.

In alignment with a recent decision by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, SEBI suggests an exemption from Regulation 58(1)(b), which stipulates that holders of such securities who haven't registered their emails must receive physical copies of financial reports and related documents. This proposal is set to be effective from October 1, 2024, extending until a yet-to-be-specified date in 2025, followed by further relaxations dependent on disclosure via advertisements until September 30, 2025.

SEBI emphasizes that companies will not face penalties for not sending physical documents within this period. Public feedback on this proposal is being requested until May 12, aiming to gauge reactions and refine the plan in line with industry sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025