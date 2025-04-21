Left Menu

Supreme Court Intensifies Crackdown on Worsening Child Trafficking Crisis

The Supreme Court has voiced grave concerns over escalating child trafficking, especially of newborns, in India. A bench, led by Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadeva, has directed the Delhi police to tackle this growing menace urgently, focusing on identifying gang leaders involved in these heinous acts.

Updated: 21-04-2025 21:32 IST
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Monday expressed grave concerns regarding the rampant issue of child trafficking in India, emphasizing the deteriorating situation. A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadeva, during a case hearing, urged Delhi police to intensify efforts in locating kidnapped newborns.

The bench highlighted the worsening circumstances by addressing an inspector present in court about the steps taken to combat gangs allegedly involved in abducting and selling newborns in Delhi's Dwarka area. The court granted the police four weeks to apprehend the suspected gang leader and recover the missing infants.

Justice Pardiwala pointed out the severe societal threat posed by child trafficking gangs, stressing the dire consequences, especially for girl children. Responding to a news report about the sale of newborns for large sums, the court had previously taken suo motu cognizance of the issue. Seven arrests have been made, but some parents have been implicated in trafficking their children.

The bench urged the inspector to urgently locate the three missing children and capture the trafficking ringleader, emphasizing the necessity of dismantling the network. The court reiterated the seriousness of the problem, especially with gangs operating across state borders.

The Supreme Court, referencing a media report about trafficking from villages and hospitals in Rajasthan and Gujarat, underscored the need to protect vulnerable infants. It issued guidelines for states to prevent trafficking and warned of court action against any negligence in their implementation, illustrating the judiciary's strong stance against child trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

