Mass Teacher Unemployment: SSC Recruitment Saga Unfolds

In Kolkata, a protest erupted as teachers recruited through the School Service Commission (SSC) gathered outside the SSC office. This demonstration was a direct response to the recent Supreme Court ruling, which led to the termination of nearly 26,000 teachers. The court deemed the entire SSC recruitment process 'tainted,' sparking outrage among those affected.

On April 3, the Supreme Court upheld the Calcutta High Court's previous decision to cancel the recruitment of over 25,000 teaching and non-teaching staff by the West Bengal SSC in 2016. The bench, consisting of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, found that the recruitment was marred by manipulations and fraudulent practices.

In a scathing judgment, the apex court expressed that the selection process was irreparably compromised by large-scale fraud and attempted cover-ups. The credibility of the SSC's recruitment was called into question, prompting the court to support the High Court's directive to terminate the services of 'tainted' candidates and demand reimbursement of their salaries.

