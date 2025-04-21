Left Menu

Mass Teacher Unemployment: SSC Recruitment Saga Unfolds

Thousands of teachers in Kolkata protest after losing jobs due to a Supreme Court verdict declaring the SSC recruitment process fraudulent. The 2016 appointments of over 25,000 staff by West Bengal SSC were annulled, removing recruits from state-run schools. Protests target the Banerjee-led State Government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:50 IST
Mass Teacher Unemployment: SSC Recruitment Saga Unfolds
Teachers hold protest outside SSC office in Kolkata. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Kolkata, a protest erupted as teachers recruited through the School Service Commission (SSC) gathered outside the SSC office. This demonstration was a direct response to the recent Supreme Court ruling, which led to the termination of nearly 26,000 teachers. The court deemed the entire SSC recruitment process 'tainted,' sparking outrage among those affected.

On April 3, the Supreme Court upheld the Calcutta High Court's previous decision to cancel the recruitment of over 25,000 teaching and non-teaching staff by the West Bengal SSC in 2016. The bench, consisting of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, found that the recruitment was marred by manipulations and fraudulent practices.

In a scathing judgment, the apex court expressed that the selection process was irreparably compromised by large-scale fraud and attempted cover-ups. The credibility of the SSC's recruitment was called into question, prompting the court to support the High Court's directive to terminate the services of 'tainted' candidates and demand reimbursement of their salaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025