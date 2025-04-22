Nation Mourns Pope Francis: A Beacon of Compassion Passes Away

The state of Kerala and the entire nation are set to observe a three-day mourning period following the death of Pope Francis, who passed away at his Vatican residence, Casa Santa Marta, on April 21. The Kerala government has announced a state mourning on April 22 and 23, with an additional day when the funeral date is confirmed.

During the mourning period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast, and no official entertainment will be conducted. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid homage to the Pope, describing him as a 'beacon of compassion' and commending his efforts towards championing the rights of the marginalized and promoting interfaith dialogue.

The broader national mourning was declared by the Ministry of Home Affairs, signifying respect for His Holiness by marking three days of mourning across India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, lauding Pope Francis for his compassion and service to the underprivileged and highlighting his special affection for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)