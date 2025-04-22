Left Menu

Dual Citizenship Controversy: Rahul Gandhi Under Scrutiny

The Allahabad High Court has extended the deadline for the Ministry of Home Affairs to submit their report on the dual citizenship petition against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. The court session is set for May 5. Alongside, Gandhi is advocating for anti-discrimination education reforms through the Rohith Vemula Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 10:43 IST
Dual Citizenship Controversy: Rahul Gandhi Under Scrutiny
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has granted an additional ten days to the Ministry of Home Affairs to deliver their final report concerning a petition that alleges Congress MP Rahul Gandhi holds dual citizenship. The claim suggests that Gandhi is a UK citizen, which, if true, could disqualify him from the Lok Sabha.

The Ministry's counsel requested more time to confirm details with the UK, leading the court to reschedule the next hearing for May 5. The petition questions the legality of dual citizenship, which Indian laws strictly prohibit, potentially impacting Gandhi's parliamentary status.

In parallel, Rahul Gandhi reached out to various state leaders, including the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, to advocate for the introduction of the Rohith Vemula Act, aimed at eliminating caste-based discrimination in education. Gandhi highlighted incidents of discrimination and urged decisive legislative action to protect marginalized students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025