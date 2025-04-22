Dual Citizenship Controversy: Rahul Gandhi Under Scrutiny

The Allahabad High Court has granted an additional ten days to the Ministry of Home Affairs to deliver their final report concerning a petition that alleges Congress MP Rahul Gandhi holds dual citizenship. The claim suggests that Gandhi is a UK citizen, which, if true, could disqualify him from the Lok Sabha.

The Ministry's counsel requested more time to confirm details with the UK, leading the court to reschedule the next hearing for May 5. The petition questions the legality of dual citizenship, which Indian laws strictly prohibit, potentially impacting Gandhi's parliamentary status.

In parallel, Rahul Gandhi reached out to various state leaders, including the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, to advocate for the introduction of the Rohith Vemula Act, aimed at eliminating caste-based discrimination in education. Gandhi highlighted incidents of discrimination and urged decisive legislative action to protect marginalized students.

(With inputs from agencies.)