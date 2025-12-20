Left Menu

PM Modi to Inaugurate Rashtra Prerna Sthal on Vajpayee Anniversary

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 18:59 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh meticulously reviewed the preparations on Saturday for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit on December 25, when he will inaugurate the newly constructed Rashtra Prerna Sthal. An official release highlighted that this project, to be dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister on the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, is poised to become a significant emblem of national consciousness, cultural heritage, and pride.

To mark the nationwide commemoration of Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25, the Chief Minister emphasized that the Rashtra Prerna Sthal's statues of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Atal Ji will serve to inspire future generations by embodying the ideals of national unity, Integral Humanism, and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

CM Yogi directed authorities to ensure the highest standards are maintained regarding security, traffic management, protocol, hospitality, and crowd control, considering the Prime Minister's attendance. He insisted on zero tolerance for negligence, directing that all final preparations—including landscaping, gardens, museum setup, amphitheatre readiness, and beautification of approach roads—be completed on schedule. For the influx of nearly two lakh visitors from across the state, Yogi assessed and directed vehicular transport arrangements, parking plans, and medical support, mandating nodal officers for each critical area.

The Chief Minister further mandated comprehensive security measures around VVIP routes, the helipad, the main venue, and public congregation points, with clear traffic and pedestrian signage for streamlined public movement. Coordination across media, reception, cultural agendas, and protocol was underscored as essential for the event's success. The Rashtra Prerna Sthal spans 65 acres, costing an estimated Rs 230 crore, featuring statues of dignitaries Mukherjee, Upadhyaya, and Vajpayee standing at 65 feet tall.

The establishment includes a modern museum, rally grounds with a two lakh capacity, an amphitheatre, meditation and yoga centers, as well as comprehensive civic amenities, clear zoning, and planned landscaping, ensuring robust security and accessibility for the event's attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

