Myanmar's Nuclear Gamble Amid Crisis: A Strategic Controversy

Amidst ongoing civil war and devastation from a recent earthquake, Myanmar plans to move forward with a Russian-backed nuclear power plant project. The controversial endeavor involves constructing a Small Modular Reactor (SMR), a decision that critics argue makes little economic sense for the financially-strapped nation.

Despite the recent 7.7-magnitude quake that ravaged the country, Russian state-owned corporation Rosatom confirmed the project's continuation, stressing adherence to safety standards. Although Rosatom has not disclosed construction timelines or locations, potential sites include Naypyitaw and the Dawei economic zone, areas heavily monitored by neighboring Thailand.

The nuclear ambition comes amid Myanmar's military government's struggle against increasing resistance. While relying on a few foreign allies like Russia, the economic burden of nuclear power, traditionally expensive, is questioned by experts, raising doubts over the project's feasibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)