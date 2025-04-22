Left Menu

Myanmar's Nuclear Gamble Amid Crisis: A Strategic Controversy

Myanmar is moving forward with plans to build a Russian-backed small-scale nuclear power plant, despite recent seismic activity and ongoing civil conflict. The project, which involves Small Modular Reactors, comes as the country struggles with economic hardships and seeks support from international allies like Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 14:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amidst ongoing civil war and devastation from a recent earthquake, Myanmar plans to move forward with a Russian-backed nuclear power plant project. The controversial endeavor involves constructing a Small Modular Reactor (SMR), a decision that critics argue makes little economic sense for the financially-strapped nation.

Despite the recent 7.7-magnitude quake that ravaged the country, Russian state-owned corporation Rosatom confirmed the project's continuation, stressing adherence to safety standards. Although Rosatom has not disclosed construction timelines or locations, potential sites include Naypyitaw and the Dawei economic zone, areas heavily monitored by neighboring Thailand.

The nuclear ambition comes amid Myanmar's military government's struggle against increasing resistance. While relying on a few foreign allies like Russia, the economic burden of nuclear power, traditionally expensive, is questioned by experts, raising doubts over the project's feasibility.

