ESIC Expands with 10 New Medical Colleges and Enhanced Healthcare Access

In a major stride for public healthcare and medical education, Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, revealed plans on Tuesday for the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) to establish 10 new medical colleges across India. This initiative, announced during the 194th meeting of the ESI Corporation, aims to broaden access to quality healthcare and medical training around the nation.

The new ESIC medical colleges for the 2024-25 fiscal year will be in locations such as Andheri (Maharashtra), Basaidarapur (Delhi), Guwahati-Beltola (Assam), among others. Minister Mandaviya noted this aligns with the government's mission to bolster ESIC infrastructure, enhancing healthcare delivery, particularly benefiting India's workforce.

Moreover, the proposed expansion will meet the rising demand for medical education slots in government institutions. An additional 10 sites remain under consideration for future ESIC colleges in the financial year 2024-25. The ESIC is also rolling out a new policy to increase medical service availability via Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres in underserved areas.

