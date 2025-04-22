Odisha Scorched: Record Temperatures Prompt Urgent Precautions
Odisha is enduring a severe heatwave, with Jharsuguda reaching 45.4°C. Temperatures in 10 districts are expected to exceed 42°C, with precautions advised by the IMD. In response, districts have adjusted school schedules and market timings to protect residents from the extreme heat.
Odisha is grappling with an intense heatwave, as Jharsuguda recorded a scorching 45.4 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest location in the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the capital, Bhubaneswar, registered a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius, highlighting the widespread heatwave conditions.
The IMD forecasts temperatures may rise above 42 degrees Celsius across 10 districts, including Angul, Jharsuguda, and Sambalpur. A further increase of 2-4 degrees is expected over the next three days, followed by a slight drop. In response, the IMD has advised residents to avoid outdoor activities during peak hours and to stay hydrated and wear breathable clothing. Special precautions are recommended for the elderly.
In anticipation of Tuesday's forecasted 39 degrees Celsius in Mayurbhanj's Baripada, district authorities have taken measures to mitigate the heat's impact, such as adjusting school hours and halting labor work during peak heat. Drinking water counters have been set up, and local markets will operate until 11 am to help prevent heat-related illnesses.
