Stocks Surge as Tariff Tensions Ease and Dollar Recovers

U.S. stocks rose sharply by over 2% on Tuesday, rebounding from Monday's losses, as the dollar gained ground despite ongoing investor concerns over President Trump's criticisms of the Federal Reserve Chair. The market's attention remained on first-quarter earnings reports from major U.S. companies.

Shares in industrial heavyweight 3M Co rose 8% following a first-quarter profit beat, despite potential future tariff impacts. Bloomberg reported U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's warning over the unsustainable tariff standoff with China, anticipating a de-escalation. Trump's intensified criticism of Fed Chair Jerome Powell added to market unease.

Other market movers included Tesla, climbing 5.8% ahead of its earnings report, and Coinbase Global, which surged 8.3% alongside bitcoin's gains. The dollar, though recovering slightly, remains vulnerable, particularly against the euro and yen, amid ongoing tariff concerns and global economic uncertainties.

