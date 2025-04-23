Left Menu

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Vows Retaliation for Pahalgam Terror Attack

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has blamed Pakistan for the Pahalgam terror attack, calling it a conspiracy against India. Shinde insists on a strong retaliation akin to the Uri surgical strike. Efforts are underway to evacuate affected Maharashtra tourists, with five reported casualties.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held Pakistan responsible for the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, describing it as a conspiracy and an assault on India. He strongly condemned the attack, where terrorists allegedly targeted individuals based on religion.

Shinde vowed retaliation, drawing parallels with the 2016 Uri surgical strike, and warned of a robust response. He assured that the Union Home Minister and Prime Minister would not spare those responsible.

In a concerted effort, Shinde requested Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to arrange for the evacuation of stranded tourists from Maharashtra. Five tourists from the state were killed in the attack, three of whom were from Thane district. The local authorities are conducting a search operation while heightened security measures are in place nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

