Nation Unites as Terror Strikes Pahalgam

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam has sent shock waves across the nation as the coffins of innocent tourists, victims of the brutal assault, arrived at the Srinagar airport. Representatives from various state governments have reached Srinagar, coordinating efforts to ensure the return of bereaved families to their home states. This incident marks one of the most significant terror attacks since the repeal of Article 370 in 2019, but official casualty figures have yet to be confirmed.

Karnataka Minister Santosh Lad, along with officials from other states, is actively participating in the coordination efforts on behalf of the Siddaramaiah government. As tourist activity picks up around Srinagar airport, Air India has announced two additional flights to Delhi and Mumbai today, aimed at facilitating safe travel for tourists departing from the Valley.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to expedite additional flight arrangements from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai. With an eye on maintaining fair travel fares, the Minister is working around the clock to navigate the evolving situation. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has organized four new flights, and further expansions are being considered based on demand. Meanwhile, security measures have been bolstered with concertina wires and aerial surveillance, as authorities conduct extensive search operations in Pahalgam.

The attack has deeply impacted the local community, which has called for a shutdown in protest. Gulzar Ahmad Wani, Pahalgam Taxi Association's president, emphasized the attack's impact on local livelihoods, urging the government for a thorough investigation. In a display of solidarity, the business community in Poonch district staged protests, while Karnataka prepares for the funeral of Manjunath, a victim from the attack.

As the family of Manjunath in Karnataka's Shivamogga awaits his mortal remains, his maternal uncle recounts the family's tragic loss. Leaders, including RSS members, are assisting in bringing the mortal remains back. Security forces have launched intensive search operations, with heightened security across the region following the attack, leading to deserted streets in typically lively tourist areas.

Amidst the growing tensions, some tourists are opting to shorten their visits. In response to the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an emergency meeting with high-ranking officials after returning from Saudi Arabia, reflecting the seriousness with which the government is addressing this crisis. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)