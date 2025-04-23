Left Menu

Pahalgam Tragedy: Family's Plea for Justice After Fatal Attack

In the town of Pahalgam, a terrorist attack claimed several lives, including Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a horse rider and family provider. His devastated family now seeks justice and government support following their tragic loss, highlighting the ongoing struggle against terror in the region.

Updated: 23-04-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 10:34 IST
Pahalgam Tragedy: Family's Plea for Justice After Fatal Attack
Syed Haider Shah, father of Syed Adil Hussain Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the serene town of Pahalgam was rocked by a terrorist attack that resulted in the deaths of multiple innocents, among them Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a horse rider who was his family's sole breadwinner. The aftermath of this tragedy has plunged Shah's family into mourning and a relentless quest for justice.

Syed Haider Shah, Syed Adil Hussain Shah's father, recounted to ANI the harrowing events surrounding his son's death. He said, "My son, our family's only earner, headed to Pahalgam for work. We were alerted to the attack when his phone switched off around 3 PM. We later discovered he'd been injured in the attack and ultimately he succumbed to his wounds. We demand justice for our innocent son, who was cruelly taken from us."

Amidst the grief, Shah's mother expressed the irreplaceable void left by her son's death, while his uncle, Shaheed Bug Singh, emphasized the severe impact on the family. "Adil was our family's backbone. They are now left vulnerable and without support," Singh said, appealing to the government for assistance. A relative, Mohiddin Shah, urged authorities to investigate the attack and protect innocent lives to prevent further loss in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

