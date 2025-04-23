Left Menu

Terror in Pahalgam: Victims Return Amid Heightened Security

Following a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, officials complete formalities for victims' return. Coordination efforts are underway for family reunification amidst tightened security. The incident marks a significant attack post-Article 370 abrogation, prompting increased vigilance and a call for a statewide bandh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 10:59 IST
Raipur COlelctor Gaurav Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The aftermath of a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, sees the completion of post-mortem procedures for the victims, with the Jammu and Kashmir administration facilitating their return. Raipur Collector Gaurav Singh informed ANI that one victim is confirmed to be from Chhattisgarh.

Efforts are being made to transport the bodies to the national capital, ensuring that the grieving families can travel together, safeguarding their security as a priority. The coordination between local authorities and the families is ongoing, with travel arrangements being prepared for immediate family members to accompany their loved one.

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai confirmed the identity of the deceased as Dinesh Miraniya, while several dignitaries converge in Srinagar to oversee the victims' repatriation. This attack, noted as one of the most significant since the 2019 abrogation of Article 370, has led to an intensified search for the assailants amidst increased security and empty streets in what is usually a bustling tourist area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

