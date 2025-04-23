Terror in Pahalgam: Victims Return Amid Heightened Security

The aftermath of a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, sees the completion of post-mortem procedures for the victims, with the Jammu and Kashmir administration facilitating their return. Raipur Collector Gaurav Singh informed ANI that one victim is confirmed to be from Chhattisgarh.

Efforts are being made to transport the bodies to the national capital, ensuring that the grieving families can travel together, safeguarding their security as a priority. The coordination between local authorities and the families is ongoing, with travel arrangements being prepared for immediate family members to accompany their loved one.

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai confirmed the identity of the deceased as Dinesh Miraniya, while several dignitaries converge in Srinagar to oversee the victims' repatriation. This attack, noted as one of the most significant since the 2019 abrogation of Article 370, has led to an intensified search for the assailants amidst increased security and empty streets in what is usually a bustling tourist area.

(With inputs from agencies.)