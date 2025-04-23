Pahalgam Terror Attack: A Grieving Call for Justice
BJP leaders Ravinder Raina and Kavinder Gupta label the Pahalgam terror attack as a 'murder of humanity' and blame Pakistan for the heinous act. With 26 dead and several injured, the National Investigation Agency has joined the probe to assist local authorities in one of Kashmir's deadliest assaults.
BJP leader Ravinder Raina, in strong terms, described the Pahalgam terror incident as a 'murder of humanity'. Addressing ANI, Raina emphasized the perpetrated havoc in Kashmir, vowing that the guilty parties, including Pakistan, would face dire consequences for their actions. He declared the tragic loss in Pahalgam would not go unanswered.
Expressing deep sorrow, former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta held Pakistan accountable for the attack which claimed tourists' lives. Gupta regarded it as one of Kashmir's most brutal attacks post-Article 370 revocation, especially given the soaring tourist numbers indicating improved regional stability.
The assault took place Tuesday afternoon in the tranquil Baisaran valley when terrorists descended, targeting tourists flocking the area known as 'mini Switzerland' for its scenic beauty. In reaction, the Jammu and Kashmir Government announced compensation for victims' families. Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency initiated a thorough probe into the deadliest civilian attack in almost two decades.
(With inputs from agencies.)
