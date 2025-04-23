Karnataka Minister Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack: Calls for United Stance

Karnataka Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has vehemently condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, lamenting the "heinous and inhuman" nature of the act against civilians. Two victims were from Karnataka, intensifying the minister's call for unity among Indians against such recurring threats.

In the face of the central government's assurance of peace in Jammu and Kashmir post-Article 370 abrogation, Khan has urged stringent national security measures. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered a special operation to evacuate over 40 stranded Kannadiga tourists, ensuring their safe return.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is personally overseeing the aftermath, conducting an aerial survey of the affected region. The National Investigation Agency, alongside local police, is conducting a thorough investigation into one of the deadliest attacks in the region in two decades, demonstrating a concerted effort in addressing terror impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)