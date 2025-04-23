Left Menu

Karnataka Minister Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack: Calls for United Stance

Karnataka Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan denounces the Pahalgam terror attack, urging unity against recurring threats and calling on the central government to bolster security measures. Amidst assurances from the Karnataka Chief Minister regarding tourist evacuations, Union Minister Amit Shah reviews the situation alongside NIA support for ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:02 IST
Karnataka Minister Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack: Calls for United Stance
Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has vehemently condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, lamenting the "heinous and inhuman" nature of the act against civilians. Two victims were from Karnataka, intensifying the minister's call for unity among Indians against such recurring threats.

In the face of the central government's assurance of peace in Jammu and Kashmir post-Article 370 abrogation, Khan has urged stringent national security measures. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered a special operation to evacuate over 40 stranded Kannadiga tourists, ensuring their safe return.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is personally overseeing the aftermath, conducting an aerial survey of the affected region. The National Investigation Agency, alongside local police, is conducting a thorough investigation into one of the deadliest attacks in the region in two decades, demonstrating a concerted effort in addressing terror impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025