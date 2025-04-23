Left Menu

Post-Pahalgam Attack: Aviation Ministry Ensures Seamless Passenger Transition

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has implemented measures at Srinagar Airport for smooth passenger movement. Initiatives include a control room, a 'Shamyana' for families, and coordination with airlines. Security and operational plans are in place across multiple cities for victim repatriation.

In the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has moved swiftly to introduce several measures aimed at facilitating passenger movement from Srinagar. A control room has been established at Srinagar Airport to ensure a seamless transition for passengers.

The state government is working hand in hand with airlines to expedite the repatriation of the deceased victims' remains and their families to various destinations within the country. A designated area, referred to as a 'Shamyana', has been set up with ample seating, alongside provisions for food and refreshments for the awaiting passengers.

Efforts to accommodate escorting families of the victims include offering due respect and refreshments in reserved lounges. The Ministry maintains that essential facilities are being provided at the Terminal while ensuring timely flight operations to mitigate congestion. Cities like Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, and others have prepared arrangements for receiving the victims' remains and hosting tributes. Security forces are briefed to facilitate a smooth handover of the bodies to grieving families.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a visit to Anantnag's Government Medical College to pay a visit to those injured in the attack, which tragically claimed multiple lives. Prior to this, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held discussions on regional security with top officials, including NSA Ajit Doval.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has mobilized its team to join local police in investigating the attack, marked as the region's deadliest in two decades. Led by a Deputy Inspector General, the team is closely coordinating with Jammu and Kashmir Police to crack the case.

